Over the course of his sizable career, Michael Pollan has made a habit of using his books as a means of reintroducing readers to things we seemingly already know. Be it our own gardens, the dinner table or the practice of cooking itself, Pollan’s insatiable appetite to learn every possible morsel about the subject on which he is writing is a gift that has proved itself with best-seller after best-seller. Graceful in his deployment of scientific jargon and willing to admit his own ignorance on the page, Pollan’s conversational yet authoritative tone has always served as a central asset of his work, but perhaps never more so than in his latest effort.