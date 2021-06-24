Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Merkel: Europe 'on thin ice' amid delta virus variant rise

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and FRANK JORDANS
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhVDW_0aeQwsw500

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Europe is “on thin ice” in its battle against COVID-19, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday as EU leaders agreed that vaccinations should be sped up to fight the highly contagious delta variant.

A stronger response to the pandemic was a main topic of discussion among European Union heads of state and government leaders at a meeting in Brussels, where they also acknowledged that the bloc's borders should be reopened in a cautious way.

In what might have been her last government declaration to the German parliament, Merkel noted that the number of COVID-19 cases in the 27-nation bloc continues to decline, while vaccination rates climb.

“But even though there is reason to be hopeful, the pandemic isn't over, in particular in the world's poor countries,” she said. “But in Germany and Europe, we're also still moving on thin ice.”

“We need to remain vigilant,” Merkel added. “In particular, the newly arising variants, especially now the delta variant, are a warning for us to continue to be careful.”

Upon his arrival in Belgian capital, French President Emmanuel Macron also urged European countries to remain “vigilant” in order to properly tackle the delta variant, and to adopt a coordinated approach when reopening their borders to third countries.

In a report issued this week, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control projected that the delta variant would account for 90% of all coronavirus infections across the continent by the end of August. The Stockholm-based agency said people who had only received one shot of vaccine were still vulnerable to the delta variant and that about 40% of people over 60 have yet to receive both vaccine doses.

The ECDC said its modelling scenarios estimate that any relaxation of the COVID-19 protocols currently in place “could lead to a fast and significant increase in daily cases in all age groups,” potentially reaching a similar peak to the surge last fall.

In their conclusions on COVID-19, EU leaders insisted on “the need to continue vaccination efforts and to be vigilant and coordinated with regard to developments, particularly the emergence and spread of variants."

Germany has pressed for EU countries to form a joint position on quarantines for travelers from areas where named variants are particularly prevalent. This includes England, where the delta variant — first detected in India — already makes up a majority of cases.

EU leaders also praised the adoption of COVID-19 certificates ahead of the summer holiday season, with many calling for its coherent implementation across the bloc.

The EU has devised a joint digital travel certificate for people who are fully vaccinated, freshly tested, or recently recovered from the coronavirus. The free certificates allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests upon arrival.

Several EU countries are already using the system, including Belgium, Spain, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Poland. The rest are expected to start using it July 1.

___

Jordans reported from Berlin.

___

Follow more of AP's pandemic coverage at h ttps://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#European Parliament#Coronavirus#Ap#German#Eu#Belgian#French#Ecdc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Virus restrictions reimposed as delta variant spreads in Iran

Iran is set to reimpose restrictions in its major cities as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads. In a Sunday announcement, Iran's government ordered nonessential businesses in 275 cities and its capital of Tehran to close in an effort to mitigate the outbreak, according to The Associated Press. "Red"...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Rising Delta virus, absent Brits dampen Europe's tourism hopes

LISBON/LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - While not a complete wash-out, the summer tourism season vital to southern Europe's economies will be less than sizzling as the Delta coronavirus spreads and travel hurdles keep British and other sun-seekers at home. A European Union COVID-19 travel certificate launched on Thursday may help...
TravelMedicalXpress

Germany weighs new travel rules amid rise of Delta variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus could be dominant in Germany in the next few days, meaning that current bans on most travellers from Britain or Portugal may be lifted, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday. "I expect that in the course of July we will see Delta accounting for...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

England pushes ahead with plan to ease COVID restrictions despite rising Delta variant, and Europe looks on with worry

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Despite spiking coronavirus cases and the rising threat of the Delta variant, England will greatly ease COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates, increasing worries about another wave of infections both in Britain and in the European vacation destinations that have been eagerly pushing to save their summer season.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Australia set to halve international arrivals amid rise in Delta variant

Australia will cut the number of overseas arrivals by half amid outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant and fears its coronavirus hotel quarantine system could crumble under pressure, prime minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.The new restrictions on travel were announced as Delta variant cases soared in in several cities across the country, including Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Townsville and the Gold Coast.Nearly half of Australia's population - 12 million - are currently under lockdown, with recent infections traced to leaks in hotel quarantine.Morrison said Australia will now only accept about 3,000 international travellers from overseas per week.After meeting...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Portugal to accelerate vaccination amid surging Delta variant

LISBON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Portugal will accelerate the immunization campaign against COVID-19 to curb the rapid spread of the Delta variant, vice-admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, Portuguese vaccination coordinator, said Saturday. The goal is to vaccinate "about 850,000 people a week" using the "maximum stocks of vaccine" available, Gouveia...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Europe's vaccinations slow as delta variant flares

Germany's health minister stepped up his plea for as many people as possible to get a covid-19 shot after signs the vaccination drive across Europe is losing steam. Jens Spahn made the call Wednesday as the spread of the delta variant threatens to spark a new wave of virus infections throughout the European Union. There are signs that other countries, including France, Italy, Switzerland and Austria, are struggling to maintain the pace of shots.
PoliticsMetro International

Lithuania, EU say Belarus using refugees as ‘political weapon’

BRUSSELS/VYDENIAI, Lithuania (Reuters) -Lithuania’s foreign minister and the EU’s top diplomat accused Belarus on Monday of using illegal migrants as a political weapon to put pressure on the European Union because of the bloc’s sanctions on Minsk. Belarus was flying in migrants from abroad and sending them over the border...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Lithuania to Propose Sanctions on Belarus for Flying Illegal Migrants to EU Border

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania will propose on Monday expanding European Union sanctions on Belarus for sending illegal migrants across the border into the EU, its foreign affairs minister's spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. "We will propose to consider gradually expanding sectorial sanctions", the spokeswoman said. European Union foreign ministers are...
BusinessJournal-News

EU nations approve a dozen pandemic recovery plans

BRUSSELS (AP) — In what European Union nations hope will be a tipping point in economic recovery from the pandemic, finance ministers from the the bloc have approved the EU-funded recovery plans of a dozen of the 27 member states. Tuesday's decision will allow the member states concerned to start...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal

LONDON — (AP) — After Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor and his wife received two doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, they assumed they would be free to travel this summer to a European destination of their choice. They were wrong. The couple — and millions of other people who have...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Merkel, Biden face tough talks on Russian gas pipeline, China

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden hold talks at the White House on Thursday that experts say are unlikely to yield major breakthroughs on divisive issues like a Russian gas pipeline to Germany and a U.S. push to counterbalance China. Both sides have said...
Politicskfgo.com

Polish ruling on primacy of EU law may worsen row with Brussels

WARSAW (Reuters) – A top Polish court will rule on Tuesday on whether the country’s constitution or European Union treaties take precedence, the first of two rulings this week that could bring Warsaw’s conflict with Brussels over the rule of law to a head. Warsaw aims to hit back at...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

European Union

New initial estimates by Eurostat have revealed the potential effect the pandemic year 2020 had on the most economically at-risk in the European Union. What you need to know about the European Green Deal - and what comes next. The deal aims to cut carbon emissions, achieve economic growth not...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Brussels to Back Bosnia's EU Bid After Jitters Over Strategy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will try to reassure Bosnians of its readiness to admit their country one day, according to an internal document seen by Reuters, after an unofficial EU diplomatic note raised doubts about Brussels' commitment. That note, circulated among EU officials in April, proposed redrawing borders...

Comments / 0

Community Policy