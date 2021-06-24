Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7dHk_0aeQwiM300

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits.

MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field.

The host National League has white jerseys and the American League blue. Each two-button jersey features three red letters for a player's club arranged vertically on the left side with the club logo superimposed over the first and second letter, in black or white for NL teams and khaki for AL.

Stars on the back will mark each player's All-Star selection total, and the right sleeves have the MLB All-Star logo patch.

Caps have team logos mostly in red, with some white and blue, superimposed over a star in the Rockies' purple with white points.

Clubs uniforms traditionally had been used for the All-Star Game since its inception in 1933.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Jersey Boys#All Star Game#Ap#Major League Baseball#The All Star Game#National League#American League#Nl#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBKIII TV3

2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters announced

The full rosters for the Mid-Summer Classic are set. Sunday MLB announced the pitchers and reserve players selected for the 2021 All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver. The league announced the elected starters for the game last week. In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays led with three starters - first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández. In the National League, the game's original host team, the Atlanta Braves (first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.), and the Cincinnati Reds (outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker) led with two starters each.
MLBKeene Sentinel

Devers, Bogaerts to start MLB All-Star Game

Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts both were voted in as starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver, Colo. Devers will start at third base and Bogaerts at shortstop for the American League. The game is July 13 at Coors Field. Bogaerts is batting .329 with a .391 on-base...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game Ballot: How To Vote In Phase 2

Finalists for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were announced and Phase 2 of voting is now underway. It concludes Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m. PT. Fans may vote for the players who advanced from Phase 1, which includes the top three at each infield position as well as the top nine outfielders from each league. The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor.
MLBPosted by
Q92

The Athletes Representing Texas in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

It's almost time for MLB's 2021 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby! While I've always wished the action could take place over a weekend, MLB has scheduled the Home Run Derby for Monday evening and the All-Star Game for Tuesday, July 13th. The team with the most All-Stars heading to...
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game under these Mets conditions

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom wryly suggested Tuesday that he hasn’t been selected to the National League All-Star team yet, so maybe he doesn’t face much of a choice after all. But should the pitcher charting one of the best seasons in modern baseball history get chosen to the July 13...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett trio selected for MLB All-Star Game

Three former Gwinnett County baseball stars were named to the MLB All-Star Game rosters on Sunday. It will be the first MLB All-Star appearance for all three who will be teammates for the American League — Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson and Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. Mullins played at Brookwood, Olson played at Parkview and Walsh played at Peachtree Ridge.
MLBwesb.com

Ohtani To Pitch And Hit In MLB All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near-century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and a pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs with 31, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL’s designated hitter.
MLBTravelPulse

What To Do in Denver for the MLB All-Star Game

Friday, July 9, starts the official recognition of All-Star Week for Major League Baseball, highlighted by the Home Run Derby on Monday night, July 12, and the All-Star Game itself on Tuesday night, July 13. If you’ve never been to an All-Star Game, know that the celebration of the sport...
MLBNBC San Diego

Padres Sending 4 to MLB All-Star Game

We knew Fernando Tatis Jr. was starting the All-Star Game for the Padres. He was voted in by the fans. On Sunday we found out the players and coaches really like what the Padres are doing. Three more Friars were named to the All-Star team through voting by their peers:...
MLBPosted by
KING 5

Kikuchi named to 1st MLB All-Star game

Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is going to his first MLB All-Star game. The left-hander was named to the All-Star team. Kikuchi is the 14th Japanese-born player to go to the Midsummer Classic. He's the fifth Japanese-born player from the Mariners selected to play. He joins Ichiro (10x), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2x), Shigetoshi Hasegawa (1), and Hisashi Iwakuma (1).
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Were these Phillies Snubbed by the MLB All-Star Game?

No two ways around it: the Philadelphia Phillies have been a largely underwhelming team in 2021. It’s not that they don’t have talent, or that they haven’t shown flashes of brilliance, or even had players break half-century-old records. But on the whole, most of their superstars have underperformed, they’ve had some unfortunate injuries, and some of their top prospects have struggled at the major-league level.
MLBrockydailynews.com

MLB ALL-STAR GAME: Márquez to represent Colorado Rockies in All-Star Game

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Germán Márquez will represent the host team in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. Márquez, 26, became the club’s eighth pitcher to earn All-Star selection. This is his first selection to the mid-season classic. “It was a very emotional moment for me,” he said...
MLBdenvergazette.com

EDITORIAL: The MLB's All-Star Game could be shame or fame for Denver

The coming weekend will bring crowds from across the country to Denver in advance of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. All Coloradans should hope this showcases their capital city in the positive light it has long deserved. Sadly, despite the city's mad rush to prepare, Denver could find itself poorly equipped to pull off a flawless occasion of this magnitude.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB All-Star Game 2021: An inside look at the custom cleat phenomenon

May 12, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) walks off the field sporting pink cleats during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. As the city of Denver prepares to host the 2021 MLB All-Star...
MLBGazette

MLB All-Star Game in Denver: Fans’ event guide for the week ahead

The Major League Baseball All-Star Week kicks off Friday in Denver, beginning a series of events leading up to the 91st annual All-Star Game at Coors Field. 9 a.m.: MLB All-Star 5K, at Civic Center Park. The race is open to all ages and will include appearances by MLB mascots, live music and free refreshments.
MLBurbanmatter.com

UrbanMatter’s 2021 MLB All-Star Game Preview

Every baseball fan’s favorite part of the year is here! It’s time for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game! This season, players will take the field for the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. Something they haven’t had the chance to participate in since 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy