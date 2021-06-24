Ibiza just got added to the green list and fed-up Brits are ready to party

There’s finally light at the end of the lockdown tunnel for Brits as 16 popular holiday hotspots have been added to the UK’s green list, with the Balearic islands - Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca - along with Madeira, Grenada, Barbados, and Bermuda going green.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, announced the changes to the Government’s travel traffic light will take action from 04:00 on 30 June. Holiday goers to green list destinations will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days on their return.

The full updated green list:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca)

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

Turks and Caicos Islands

The updated list of popular destinations has boosted the hopes of the nation with the announcement of the Balearic Islands moving from amber to green - Ibiza, in particular, has sent Twitter in a frenzy.

Another is eager to get it booked “before it’s back on the red list in 8 days”.

Quite a few tweets joked how Ocean Beach club owner and silver-haired party lover, Wayne Lineker, will be over the moon. He was even - briefly - trending in the UK at one point.

He followed up with his own video of him watching the announcement live and popping champagne corks:

There’s also been a surprising turn of events with discussions to drop ‘amber list’ restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated.

These plans are being considered by ministers with the potential to come into effect as of next month.

For the full red, amber, and green list rules, click here .