Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles south of Meeker, or 38 miles northwest of Glenwood Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Rio Blanco County. This includes Colorado 13 between mile markers 19 and 29.alerts.weather.gov