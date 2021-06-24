In Pandemic, Drug Overdose Deaths Soar Among Black Americans

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both said late last week that fully vaccinated Americans “do not need” an extra booster shot of the vaccine at this time. The health agencies said the U.S. “is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available” to eligible populations. The statement also said, “People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta. People who are not vaccinated remain at risk. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.” (Fox)