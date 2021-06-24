Blatnik Bridge Inspection + Lane Closures Happen July 12

The summer road construction season is upon us. While we're probably all used to seeing orange cones and work zones during the warmer months here in the Twin Ports, it does seem like 2021 is especially busy. That's noticeably true when looking at the I-35 corridor, the bridges, and - of course - the Twin Ports Interchange (or Can of Worms) project - where drivers are in the middle of a multitude of multi-year road work that will be nice when its all done.