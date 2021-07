There’s a reason sleeping in hotels feels so luxurious: It’s the cotton sheets. Yes, the room service, views, and minibar help, but it’s the bedding—or, more specifically, the type of bedding—that truly sets a night at a five-star resort apart from a night in your bedroom. “People love hotel sheets because cotton looks crisp and fresh and feels soft,” says Bipin Sivapragasam, assistant director of housekeeping at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco. Cotton is also more durable than other high-end bedding materials such as linen and silk, he notes, which is important for hotels but also for personal use if you want to invest in quality sheets that will last.