Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, WI

5 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday across tri-county area

By Times Staff Report
Posted by 
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jp3s_0aeQuyA100
Image courtesy the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

WATERTOWN — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the tri-county area.

No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.

Jefferson County added two COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,201. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 1.0%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by seven from Tuesday to 7,091.

Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by five to 22, while hospitalizations remained at one patient. There is one person in precautionary quarantine, and 78 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported one new novel coronavirus case Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,539. No deaths were reported.

Two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.

There are 16 known active cases in the county, unchanged from Wednesday. A total of 7,426 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 339,098 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported two new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,380. No deaths were reported.

Six people currently are in isolation — and increase of two from Wednesday — and one person in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Wednesday.

A total of 2,343 people have recovered from COVID in the county, unchanged from Wednesday, leaving six known active cases in the county. There are 16 people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.

The data comes from local county health departments.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
185
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Jefferson County, WI
Watertown, WI
Government
Jefferson County, WI
Government
City
Watertown, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Coronavirus
Watertown, WI
Coronavirus
Watertown, WI
Health
Jefferson County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Tri#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy