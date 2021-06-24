5 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday across tri-county area

Image courtesy the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

WATERTOWN — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the tri-county area.

No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.

Jefferson County added two COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,201. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 1.0%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by seven from Tuesday to 7,091.

Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by five to 22, while hospitalizations remained at one patient. There is one person in precautionary quarantine, and 78 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported one new novel coronavirus case Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,539. No deaths were reported.

Two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.

There are 16 known active cases in the county, unchanged from Wednesday. A total of 7,426 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 339,098 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported two new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,380. No deaths were reported.

Six people currently are in isolation — and increase of two from Wednesday — and one person in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Wednesday.

A total of 2,343 people have recovered from COVID in the county, unchanged from Wednesday, leaving six known active cases in the county. There are 16 people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.

The data comes from local county health departments.