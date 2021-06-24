DEO Calls on Businesses to Use Website for Hurricane Preparations

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) encouraging all businesses throughout the state to utilize the FloridaDisaster.biz website and other resources to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season which began on June 1st.

FloridaDisaster.biz provides business owners with resources to prepare for potential disasters, critical updates during a disaster in order to stay informed, and post-disaster resources to help Florida’s businesses recover and get Floridians back to work.

“Florida is no stranger to storms, but thanks to Governor DeSantis’ steadfast leadership, our state has the resources to equip Floridians and business owners for any disaster,” said Dane Eagle, the secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Floridians are resilient, but it is imperative that Florida businesses are able to reopen after a disaster as quickly as possible. FloridaDisaster.biz is an excellent resource for Floridians to prepare, stay informed, and receive disaster-recovery assistance in the event our state is impacted by a storm.”

Taking the steps to build a business disaster continuity plan, as well as encouraging employees to create a family emergency plan, can reduce the financial and physical impact that a disaster can have on any business.

For information about how to create a plan, what to include in a disaster kit, where to find storm updates, and more information, please visit the below resources: