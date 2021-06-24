Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Alexander: What happens now for college sports?

By Jim Alexander
Redlands Daily Facts
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re on the business end of a 9-0 shutout, usually you figure out what went wrong and adjust accordingly. But the administrators who run the NCAA, their commitment to a dying amateurism model smacked down by the Supreme Court this week, may not be capable of such self-correction. And...

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Endowments#Stanford Football#The Supreme Court#The Inland Empire#Ab 206#Pac 12#State#Nil#Texas A M#The University Of Oregon#Alston V Ncaa#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
Related
College SportsBoston Globe

In most sweeping change in college sports, NCAA will let athletes get paid for their ‘NIL.’ Here’s what that means

Beginning Thursday, the NCAA will allow its athletes to profit off their own personas — something they hadn’t been able to do in the past. This will be the biggest change to college athletics since … well, possibly ever. It opens the floodgates on a new world of endorsements, compensation, and sponsored content on social media at a time when the NCAA’s hold on amateurism seems weaker than ever.
College Sportsapptrigger.com

NCAA: What the new NIL rule means for EA Sports College Football game

When EA Sports announced the return of its college football video game franchise — previously titled NCAA Football, but now referred to as EA Sports College Football — the publisher specifically stated that the game would not include “student-athlete names, images and likenesses.” The reason for this was clear, amateur athletes in college at the time of the announcement could not be paid for the use of their name or likeness.
College SportsThe News-Gazette

Ask the Experts: What will college sports look like five years after NIL?

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. One week into a bold new era for college sports, student-athletes are cashing in for hawking products, signing autographs and shooting ‘happy birthday’ videos for fans. What’s next for the historically slow-to-change NCAA?. We asked insiders, influencers and decision...
College SportsSlate

So, Is It Morally Acceptable Now to Enjoy College Sports?

A few years ago I was at a sports bar, drinking a beer and talking to a friend of mine about sports. (Fantastic stuff!) I said something to the effect that while I enjoyed many of them—sports, that is—the one I felt that I loved the most was college football. The friend in question is a “bro” kind of guy, but a politically conscious one who was raised in the NCAAF-deprived Northeast, and he frowned in a smirking, smartassed kind of way. He told me that college football was “gross,” citing its over-invested provincial-psycho fans, its intense and sometimes abusive coaches, its sleazy boosters and corporate sponsors—a mob of unsavory predators circling around players who took the field in order to injure themselves for the artificially depressed wage of “you can go to class if you have time between weightlifting and film review.” I assume he felt the same way, with a little less emphasis on the physical toll of the game, about college basketball, a sport that I also like.
College SportsPosted by
Sportico

NCAA’s Nobel Prize-Winning Expert Witness Sounds Off on Alston, NIL

As American public opinion and jurisprudence has, over the last decade, swayed in favor of college athletes earning money—and away from the NCAA’s “collegiate model”—James Heckman, a fierce defender of that model, remains committed to the way things were. Heckman, the renowned University of Chicago economist, served as the NCAA’s...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Kansas Story

The Les Miles era of Kansas football is over, but the program and university are still feeling the effects of what happened during his tenure. In a lengthy article released today by the Kansas City Star, former KU player Caperton Humphrey alleges that he was threatened and harassed by teammates during his time with the Jayhawks. Humphrey and his family say Kansas later agreed to continue paying his tuition and monthly stipend for a year if he agreed to leave Lawrence and complete his KU coursework online.
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
Utah StatePosted by
The Hill

Utah governor apologizes for vaccine data error

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) apologized on Monday after his administration discovered a state agency had inadvertently misstated the number of residents who had received a vaccine against the coronavirus. In a letter to his constituents, Cox said some federal doses had been double-counted. The new count means just over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy