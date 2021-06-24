Cancel
White House Says U.S. Will Move Away From Goods Made By Forced Labor In Xinjiang

By Jackie Northam
NPR
 18 days ago

The Biden administration announced measures to eliminate goods made by forced labor in China's Xinjiang region from supply chains used by U.S. companies. The Biden administration today ordered trade bans on five entities from China. It says they're using forced labor to produce a material widely used in solar panels. The move is part of a broader effort to make sure China does not profit from the repression of ethnic minorities in the far western province of Xinjiang. The aim is to take Xinjiang out of the global supply chain for solar panels, something analysts believe will be very hard to do. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

www.npr.org
