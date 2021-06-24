Health Department Launches “Make Your COVID Shot Count!” Campaign

As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, the Putnam County Department of Health is entering a new phase in efforts to protect residents from the virus. The campaign “Make Your COVID Shot Count!” is launching now on social, digital and traditional media using the hashtag #MakeItCountPutnam. The goal is to collect and tally the most accurate count of Putnam residents who have received vaccines. Vaccines given out-of-state to Putnam residents, or to Putnam veterans vaccinated by the Veterans Administration (VA), are not automatically counted in the New York State Immunization Information System. This database, better known by health professionals by its acronym NYSIIS and pronounced “nigh-cess,” provides the counts from which the county vaccination rates are calculated by the State.