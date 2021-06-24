Although the eviction moratorium is extended another month, what happens after?

Seattle's mayor has announced the extension of the city's eviction moratorium until September 30, reports Daniel Beekman in the Seattle Times. According to Mayor Jenny Durkan, the extension will "ensure [the city] can provide the cash rental assistance and housing support that is critical to stabilizing the community as we reopen." But rental assistance has had a hard time reaching those who need it most, and "Seattle and King County are still in the process of distributing tens of millions of dollars in payments to landlords on behalf of tenants who are behind on rent."