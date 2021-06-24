Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kansas City-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Times Union
 18 days ago

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield, Brad Keller to Carlos Santana. Aaron Judge homers to right field. Gary Sanchez singles to right field. Giancarlo Stanton singles to right field. Gary Sanchez to second. Luke Voit flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Gary Sanchez to third. Rougned Odor singles to second base. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Gary Sanchez scores. Clint Frazier reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Rougned Odor out at second.

www.timesunion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Hanser Alberto
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Brad Keller
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Yankees#Yankees 2#Royals 0#Yankees 4#Yankees 7#Yankees 8#Royals 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

What Yankees optioning Tyler Wade means for roster

While everyone was partying on July 4 and not caring about a single thing the New York Yankees were doing after yet another disgraceful week of baseball, the organization slipped in a fairly notable roster move. Tyler Wade was optioned to Triple-A after the second game of the doubleheader against...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees’ Miguel Andujar may be headed to IL with hand injury

HOUSTON — Miguel Andujar sat out again Friday with a strained hand and wrist and manager Aaron Boone didn’t rule out a stint on the injured list. “We’ll see,’’ Boone said of making a roster move with Andujar, before the Yankees’ 4-0 win over the Astros Friday night at Minute Maid Park. “We’ll have to make a call after [Friday]. We’ll see if he’s available.”
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cole, Yankees to face Greinke, Astros

New York Yankees (45-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (54-35, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.91 ERA, .96 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -108, Yankees -108; over/under is 8...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Yankees place Jonathan Loaisiga on COVID list, send Miguel Andujar to IL

HOUSTON – Another twist in the Yankees’ bullpen saga occurred Saturday morning. That’s when manager Aaron Boone learned that Jonathan Loaisiga would be placed on MLB’s COVID injury list, “for health and safety protocols. “We’ll leave it at that,’’ said Boone, who would not specify whether the right-hander had tested...
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

Yankees' sticky mess: Corey Kluber is accused of doctoring pitches with a mix of rosin and pine tar by the same ex-Angels clubhouse attendant who said New York's Gerrit Cole does too

A former Los Angeles Angels clubhouse attendant has accused a second New York Yankees pitcher of doctoring baseballs in violation of Major League rules, naming two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in report on Monday after previously implicating Gerrit Cole in a defamation lawsuit. Brian 'Bubba' Harkins, who was fired...
MLBBirmingham Star

Gerrit Cole throws 129 pitches in Yankees' 1-0 shutout of Astros

Gerrit Cole enjoyed a triumphant return to Minute Maid Park and the New York Yankees made a solo home run from Aaron Judge stand in their 1-0 road win over the Houston Astros Saturday. The Yankees clinched the season series by sending the Astros to their second consecutive shutout loss...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Cortes, Yankees bullpen combo on 3-hitter, blank Astros 4-0

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hoped he could get three innings out of Nestor Cortes in a spot start against the Houston Astros. Instead, the left-hander almost made it through the fifth Friday night, setting the tone in a three-hitter that led the Yankees to a 4-0 win. After...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Yankees Report Card: Our grades for all the players for first half of 2021 season

The Yankees’ midterm report card is in, and their grades reflect a third-place club struggling to find its way into contention. And it wasn’t supposed to be such a desperate fight at this point. Summing up an inconsistent first half, where the Yankees performed well below expectation, manager Aaron Boone...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Aroldis Chapman watches as Yankees bullpen implodes

HOUSTON — Aroldis Chapman will have to wait a while longer to straighten himself out. The Yankees’ struggling closer spent yet another game stuck in the bullpen Sunday, watching instead as Domingo German and Chad Green blew a five-run lead in the ninth inning of a brutal 8-7 loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/12

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ handling of Aroldis Chapman is a travesty | Analysis

HOUSTON — Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been saying for a week that he’s looking for good spots to give his $16 million-a-year closer chances to pitch his way out of the worst slump of his career. Boone passed on bringing Aroldis Chapman in to pitch the eighth last Thursday...
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

MLB All-Star Game 2021 lineups: Yankees’ Aaron Judge bats cleanup, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani leads off AND starts on the mound

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is batting cleanup for the American League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. But all anyone cares about is the guy batting leadoff. Tampa Bay Rays manger Kevin Cash announced Monday that Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani sits atop the starting lineup for the AL. And here’s the best part: Ohtani also will be the starting pitcher for the American League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy