Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vistas, 'Young Forever'

By Stephen Thompson
NPR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight as the world was locking down last year, the Scottish band Vistas began its long, glorious campaign to overwhelm the world with sunny power-pop uplift. In hindsight, the group's wonderful debut album, Everything Changes in the End, might have been too buoyant for the times, so it's coming back for another round: What Were You Hoping to Find? comes out Aug. 20. In the album's newest single, "Young Forever," singer Prentice Robertson overcomes fear and doubt via the hopeful promise of new love — a blast of optimism that finally, at long last, suits the times.

www.npr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vistas#Young Forever#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmusictech.net

My Forever Studio

Podcast S3 Ep6: Thomas Gold’s software skyscraper studio. The German producer and DJ joins us to talk soft synths, vocal production and why Berlin beats LA. Taking a trip to fantasy forever land this time is Australian producer, singer and songwriter Kučka. Her signature style of experimental pop music is laced...
MusicPunknews.org

Forever Unclean: “Scars”

Danish punks Forever Unclean are back with another all new Punknews Exclusive premiere videos for their song "Scars". The track is from the upcoming record titled Best. Best is set to be released this September through Disconnect Disconnect Records (UK), Hidden Home Records (US) and Nasty Cut Records (EU). See below to check out the video.
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Dave B. Drops ‘Vista’ EP

It’s been over a year since the Seattle artist released a project (you can thank the panoramic for that), but follow-up to 2020’s Delicate has arrived in the form of his Vista EP. A six track affair, the project – “made with much love and care, for you” – includes...
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Memories Are Forever

Memories are intertwined with emotions (pleasant or painful). Memories can compensate for painful emotions in the present, but they can also interfere with adaptive solutions. In psychotherapy the therapist needs to be sensitive to a patient's emotions and memories. Shtisel is a fictional depiction of a Haredi Israeli family. There...
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Mother Mother

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mother Mother over Zoom video!. Canadian Alt-rockers Mother Mother recently released their internationally anticipated new album INSIDE, the band’s eighth career album and first for Warner Records. The 14-track song cycle was written and recorded during lockdown and speaks to the isolation of the times and yet each of the songs shine with an infectious optimism.
Portland, ORopb.org

Helado Negro — “Gemini and Leo”

Musician Rogerto Carlos Lange drops his sixth feature-length recording, “Fall In,” as Helado Negro on Oct. 22 via 4AD. The first single off that album is the funky “Gemini and Leo.” The song features instrumental work by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt, which propels the track with delicate jauntiness while Lange lyrically paints the picture of a couple immersed in a cosmic connection. It’s a great addition to any summertime playlist.
Theater & DanceEDMTunes

Don Diablo Tries Out Theater With ‘Forever Young’

Did I just say Don Diablo is taking a hit at the theater world? Yes, you read correctly. Don Diablo is teaming up with Fourmation Entertainment to create Forever Young, a high-tech theatre experience. In detail, Forever Young will tell an intense love story of superstar Liam Nova and his talented childhood sweetheart Julia, as they grapple with the darker side of fame and the impact of social media. This story will create a new style of how we listen to EDM all over the world.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

LIVING COLOUR Has Commenced Work On New Music

In a brand new interview with "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps", LIVING COLOUR guitarist Vernon Reid was asked if the band has commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to 2017's "Shade" album. He responded: "Corey [Glover, LIVING COLOUR singer] and I started working on a song. We'll see where that goes."
Capon Bridge, WVHampshire Review

'Forever changed'

CAPON BRIDGE — It’s nearly impossible to hear the words “The River House” and not think about director Jo Murray. She’s seen TRH through its conception, through the expansion of programs, facilities and, yes, a global pandemic. And now, after 5 years at the helm, she’s moving on to the next chapter of her career.
SocietyPost-Searchlight

The 4th of Forever

The 4th of July is a very important date to my family for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, we celebrate the founding of our country which has given our family generations of opportunity and success. We celebrate those ancestors in our family that fought to secure that freedom we all cherish and occasionally take for granted.
MoviesPortsmouth Times

The Forever Purge a movie to purge forever

Another week and ANOTHER horror film. I feel like this is October! We have another sequel this time to the Purge franchise. Originally this started out in 2013 with The Purge the gist of the film is that for one night there are no laws. The first film was obviously well received and made money so sequels were churned out.
ReligionLaurel Outlook

Forever an optimist in an imperfect world

I watch my little grandson who is almost 3-years-old, and it’s amazing how fast he is learning about life. He’s happy when he has his way, but when he’s told no or stop, he bows his head and sticks out his lower lip. How many of us are like this? Ha! All of us! I often think about the many situations and experiences this little fellow will face in his journey and how he will eventually learn there is more to life than watching cartoons and playing with toys. There will be times when he will need an anchor for his soul like all of us and I pray His hope will be in Christ. The Bible declares Jesus is the way the truth and the life but He never promised this would be a perfect world. First Corinthians 13:11 says, “When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became an adult, I put away childish things.” The context reveals that in this temporary life it’s difficult to understand the spiritual realm but one day we will see God face to face and know as we are known.
MusicNPR

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.
Musicallaccess.com

Damon Albarn

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Damon Albarn has announced the release of his new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, coming November 12th. Originally intended as an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, 2020 saw Albarn return to the music in lockdown and develop the work to 11 tracks. The album title is taken from a John Clare poem, Love and Memory.
MusicNPR

Kalie Shorr, 'Love Child'

Kalie Shorr has spent years putting her spin on songs with viral covers; on "Love Child," Shorr writes her own origin story, embedded with references to the music that soundtracked it. The first single from her forthcoming I Got Here By Accident EP transforms the tradition of proving your bona fides, offering up her outsider autobiography (shout out, fellow "church camp kid with tarot cards"!) with precision. Lyrically, Shorr pays homage to the Fleetwood Mac and Nirvana tunes that sustained her; she recalls early memories of hearing "Rhiannon," and also the memory of her sister, Ashley Rhiannon.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Review: ‘Forever Purge’ forever timely in 2021

With cultural and political divides leading to a rise in violence, just how bad are things getting in the United States? The U.S.-Mexico border is closing -- to keep us out. That's the irresistible concept of "The Forever Purge," the fifth and supposedly final film of the Blumhouse franchise, a sci-fi/horror series set in the 2020s that began in 2013.
Movieslosfelizledger.com

Tarantino Buys Vista Theatre

LOS FELIZ—The Vista Theatre in Hollywood might be re-opening in December with a new, famous owner, according to a report yesterday. Director Quentin Tarantino told actor and podcaster Dax Shepard yesterday that he has purchased the single-screen movie house at Sunset and Hollywood boulevards. “I’ll announce one thing here that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy