Jini Thornton Explains How Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Work [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 18 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Jini Thornton joins the show to explain the Advance Child Tax Credit Payments that will roll out on July 15th. Families will receive up to $1,800 in cash through December for their children. Some people want to opt out because the tax credit has some disadvantages. Our money expert explains everything and answers listeners’ questions about how the payments work.

