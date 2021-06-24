CareerSource Tampa Bay to Participate in Multi-County Hiring Fair

TAMPA, Fla. – CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) is one of five counties participating in a multi-county Hiring Fair. The Hiring Fair is a virtual event that will start at 8 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The event is open to all job seekers, but they must pre-register on www.EmployFlorida.com prior to the event.

Once job seekers are pre-registered on Employ Florida, they can register for the Hiring Fair by going to www.CareerSourceTampaBay.com/JobFair or https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/8445-multi-county-hiring-fair

The five CareerSource regions participating in the event include CareerSource Tampa Bay, CareerSource Pinellas, CareerSource Central Florida, CareerSource Pasco/Hernando, and CareerSource Palm Beach County.

Employers who would like to participate in the Hiring Fair can register at the following link: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-company/8445-multi-county-hiring-fair

The multi-county Hiring Fair is being held to assist job seekers with their job search requirements and gain meaningful employment. Florida will end its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, the $300 per week supplemental FPUC payment, effective June 26, 2021, as part of DEO’s ‘Return to Work’ initiative.

In addition, as Florida opted out of the FPUC program, the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) is requiring that Florida end its participation in the Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program, effective June 26, 2021.

For more information about the Hiring Fair in Hillsborough County, Contact Doug Earle at 813-397-2073 or earled@careersourcetb.com.