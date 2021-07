It’s no secret that Winters takes care of its own. This community quality was highlighted when two of its members helped rebuild the Winters Healthcare Giving Tree. When the construction of the Winters Healthcare building was complete in 2019, the organization wanted to honor those who donated to the cause. Deriving inspiration from Winters’ agricultural roots, it was only appropriate the ode took the form of a “Giving Tree.” Every leaf of this tree would represent a donor and showcase the strength of the town’s communal roots to all who enter the healthcare facility.