Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Iran's President-Elect Is Making Clear Talking About Missiles Program Is Off-Limits

By Michele Kelemen
NPR
 18 days ago

The U.S. envoy on Iran is getting ready for another round of indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. It is complicated now by a newly elected president of Iran. The U.S. envoy on Iran is getting ready for another round of indirect talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, but a newly elected president of Iran doesn't want to take on other issues the Americans are hoping to discuss. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

www.npr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Missiles#Nuclear Fuel#Americans#Iea#European#Npr News#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Rhetoric from ‘Free Iran’ summit strikes nerve, sparks regime’s ire

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a parade of former officials and current lawmakers from countries around the world told a mass virtual gathering of Iranian exiles over the weekend that the regime in Tehran was weak, illegitimate, incompetent and not long for this world. They seem to have struck...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran hosts talks with Afghan, Taliban delegations as militants make advances

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran says it is hosting talks between an Afghan delegation and senior Taliban representatives. The talks on July 7 come as the militant group continues to push through northern areas of the war-torn country amid...
POTUSWashington Post

China is building more silos for missiles. That makes arms control talks with the U.S. essential.

The report that China is building 100 or more silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the United States marks a concerning waypoint in China’s expansion and modernization of its nuclear forces. If missiles are deployed in the new silos, they would represent a blossoming arms race that is a serious challenge to the Biden administration, already facing competition from Beijing across many fronts. The new silos make more urgent the start of negotiations with China on strategic nuclear arms control.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Will Israel accept 'half a loaf' on Iran's nuclear program?

Despite the election of a zealot as Iran’s new president, Iran and the United States likely will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the JCPOA or the Iran nuclear agreement, with only minimal changes. Iran needs to stabilize its government to prevent a popular uprising, in part because of the economic collapse fostered by stringent American sanctions. At the same time, America wants to kick the proverbial “nuclear can” down the road and take the Islamic Republic off its to-do list by claiming victory.
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Iran anger at US, European support for opposition group

BERLIN (AP) — The Iranian government has expressed anger over the appearance of senior European and U.S. politicians at a rally in support of an opposition group that has long sought to overthrow Iran’s theocratic rulers — and which was once considered a terror organization by the West. Iran’s official...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

After protests, Iran's President apologises over power blackouts

DUBAI (Reuters) - President Hassan Rouhani apologised to Iranians on Tuesday over massive power outages during a heatwave that have drawn widespread criticism and triggered street protests. Officials have blamed the blackouts on surging demand for power, along with low rainfall cutting hydroelectric output and illegal cryptocurrency mining farms accessing...
POTUSNPR

Investigators From The U.S. Will Help Probe Haiti's Presidential Assassination

A team of U.S. security officials has landed in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince - this after Haiti's president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated by a hit squad in his home last Wednesday. Haiti's interim prime minister asked the U.S. for help with the investigation into the murder. He's also asking for U.S. troops to help protect the country's ports, airports and key infrastructure.
Presidential ElectionNPR

Week In Politics: Biden Focuses On Foreign Policy

We look at how the White House is handling the consequences of pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. We also look to what's next in the fight against limiting voting rights. Foreign policy has been center stage for President Biden for much of the week, even as he tries to press ahead on his domestic goal and his ongoing fight over voting rights.
POTUSWashington Post

Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

As Western forces exit Afghanistan, Iran is watching with alarm. The resolution of one long-standing aim, the withdrawal of U.S. troops, is unleashing a separate challenge: what to do about the Taliban, another longtime problem for Iran, swiftly regaining power and territory next door. The Afghan government said Friday that...
Militaryphiladelphiaherald.com

Too hasty: Russian FM on US troop withdrawal

Moscow [Russia] July 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan is too hasty as soldiers leave a lot of machinery and equipment behind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. "The Americans made a lot of things to understand over the 20 years of their presence...
POTUSNPR

News Brief: Taliban Challenges, Cuban Demonstrations, Assassination Probe

A map made by a news site called the Long War Journal offers a picture of the aftermath of America's longest war. The map shows Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdraw. Taliban insurgents had taken advantage of this moment to advance. And the color-coded map shows the Taliban controlling huge parts of the country, including nearly all the borders. The U.S.-backed government is mainly strong in the region around Kabul. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Fox the U.S. left the Afghan military equipped to fight back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy