California State

California Governor Gavin Newsom to Face Recall

swfinstitute.org
 18 days ago

There will be a recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom (Democrat) this year. U.S. Secretary of State Shirley Weber affirmed that petitioners collected enough signatures to trigger the recall election. Gavin Newsom has faced voter ire over some issues such as selective enforcement of COVID lockdowns, rising crime, rising pension debt, the rampant homeless population plaguing CA cities, rising Asian hate crime violence, and heavy use of executive orders.

