Disneyland's Avenger's Campus is finally open to the public, and with its long-awaited opening comes a slew of incredible things like a mesmerizing animatronic Spider-Man who jumps from building to building, lots of delicious food (the $100 sandwich is something else), fun rides, and souvenirs like our current obsession: an Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet drink holder (yes, it's as cool as it sounds!). The bulky drink holder will make you feel like Tony Stark when he tried on the Infinity Gauntlet for the first time and said "I am Iron Man." Sold at Shawarma's Palace for $23, the powerful glove is made for holding drinks and comes with a Coca-Cola product of your choice to sip on. Did we mention the stones on the gauntlet light up? Don't miss your chance to add this beyond cool souvenir to your Marvel collection and check it out at Disneyland's Avengers Campus for yourself.