EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The story of the galaxy far, far away gets deeper in filling the lapses of the years between the films and other series with Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the show is only taking us further into it with the revelations and surprises that it has in store and with Episode 11 underway, have your countdown set with the release date and time and check out spoilers, trailers, clips, plot leaks, theories, news, and just about everything you need to know!