HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two men were arrested after they pulled out handguns at a gymnasium in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 in the 300 block of Miller's Crossing. Police first received a call about an armed man inside the gym. While en route to the location, another call came in letting police know there were actually two men armed with handguns and were pointing them at one another, police said.