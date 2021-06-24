Massachusetts' three largest hospital systems will require all employees to be vaccinated

(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(BOSTON) Three of Massachusetts’ largest hospital systems announced Thursday that they are requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Associated Press reports.

Officials at Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health and Wellforce said requiring vaccinations for employees is key to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full approval of their vaccines, known as a Biological License Application.

In a statement, Mass General Brigham said that it is requiring its 80,000 employees to get vaccinated once the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to one of the three vaccines currently in use.

The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have been granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. from the FDA.

More than 85% of Mass General’s employees have been vaccinated so far — one of the highest rates nationwide among health care systems — the hospital said. The hospital system has administered over 450,000 vaccine doses to patients and employees.

BILH also said that it plans to require all staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 “as a condition of employment” after at least one of the vaccines gets final approval, per The Hill.

Like Mass General, about 85% of BILH employees have been vaccinated.

Wellforce stated that it will require staff to be vaccinated once one of the vaccines gets full approval, which it anticipates happening “later this year.”

“As we do for other required vaccinations, our teams will work together to develop the necessary policies, procedures and justifiable exemptions to this new requirement, and develop a timeline for when it goes into effect,” the hospital said in a statement.