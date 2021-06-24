Traffic alert: Construction of roundabout in Lebanon County begins next week, PennDOT says
Construction of a roundabout at Route 241 and Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township will begin next week, according to the state Department of Transportation. On Monday, crews will begin setting up temporary traffic signals at Colebrook Road and Rocherty Road to create three-way traffic control. The temporary signals will be in place for up to 105 days for this phase of the project.www.ldnews.com
