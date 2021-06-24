Cancel
Lebanon County, PA

Traffic alert: Construction of roundabout in Lebanon County begins next week, PennDOT says

Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction of a roundabout at Route 241 and Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township will begin next week, according to the state Department of Transportation. On Monday, crews will begin setting up temporary traffic signals at Colebrook Road and Rocherty Road to create three-way traffic control. The temporary signals will be in place for up to 105 days for this phase of the project.

www.ldnews.com

