A New 'Interview With the Vampire' TV Adaptation Is Heading to AMC

By Kristen Santer
Collider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Rice fans can rejoice with some tasty bit of news: her beloved vampire novel, Interview With the Vampire, is going to receive another adaptation at AMC, this time in the form of an eight-part series. The novel was famously adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, which became a cult favorite after a lackluster box office debut. Rolin Jones has been announced as the creator, writer, and showrunner for this new series, coming off of the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason.

collider.com
