A New 'Interview With the Vampire' TV Adaptation Is Heading to AMC
Anne Rice fans can rejoice with some tasty bit of news: her beloved vampire novel, Interview With the Vampire, is going to receive another adaptation at AMC, this time in the form of an eight-part series. The novel was famously adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, which became a cult favorite after a lackluster box office debut. Rolin Jones has been announced as the creator, writer, and showrunner for this new series, coming off of the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason.collider.com