Celebrities

Conan O'Brien & Phish: Watch Past Performances, Collabs & More

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary late night host Conan O’Brien will offer his last episode of Conan tonight on TBS. In a clip detailing the departure of Conan — O’Brien’s popular travel segment Conan Without Borders will continue to air as a special on TBS — the talk show host said that a program with HBO Max is in the works which, as he mentioned, will be the fourth iteration of his show. Conan began his late night journey with Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC. O’Brien briefly helmed The Tonight Show after the departure of Jay Leno in 2009 before a less than favorable split with NBC. Conan then found a home for 11 years on TBS.

CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
Internetmxdwn.com

The Internet Bids Farewell to Conan O’Brien’s Monumental Late Night Tenure

Thursday marked the end of an era in late night when Conan O’Brien (Conan, Final Space) stepped away from the desk after 28 years hosting comedians, actors, musicians and cultural figures across Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show and Conan. Those who graced O’Brien’s stage, as guests, performers and behind-the-scenes staff, spent this past weekend flooding social media with love, gratitude and best wishes for the prolific late night host as he beings his new partnership with HBO Max.
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
Monte Rio, CAPress Democrat

Conan O’Brien hosts 110th annual Monte Rio Variety Show

For the second year in a row, as the state and county gradually reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Monte Rio’s venerable annual variety show is being presented online, this time starring late-night TV talk show host Conan O’Brien. The hourlong virtual show is free to watch now...
Movies/Film

The Daily Stream: I’ve Thought About This ‘War Horse’ Bit From ‘Conan’ Once a Week For the Past Decade

The Clip: Conan, “The War Horse Score Does NOT Deserve an Oscar”. The Pitch: In the midst of the 2012 Oscar season, talk show host Conan O’Brien points out that the Steven Spielberg film War Horse was nominated for both Best Picture and Best Original Score. But when he played a clip from the film, the score did not sound like something composer John Williams would have come up with.
NFLJamBase

Watch 10 Instrumental ‘Star Spangled Banner’ Performances

This 4th of July marks America’s 245th birthday. Francis Scott Key penned the lyrics to what would become the “The Star Spangled Banner” 207 years ago in a poem titled “Defence of Fort M’Henry” after witnessing the British Navy’s bombardment of Baltimore’s Fort McHenry in the War of 1812. Ironically, the lyrics were set to a popular British tune and while “The Star-Spangled Banner” was popular in the U.S. throughout the 19th century, it didn’t become the National Anthem until 1931.
CelebritiesFinger Lakes Times

"Weird Al" Yankovic's First Job Was An Accordion Repo Man - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 05/03/16) Both Andy & Al's daughters are learning to play the accordion, so you know they're in the cool clique in school. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D.
CelebritiesSFGate

Watch Ed Sheeran Perform 'The A-Team' on 'Corden'

Ed Sheeran is taking over The Late Late Show this week. After showcasing his single “Bad Habits” earlier this week, Sheeran offered an intimate performance of his 2011 track “The A-Team.”. Appearing on the late night show’s stage with only an acoustic guitar, Sheeran gave an emotional take on the...
UEFAenergy941.com

5.5 Million Watched Ed Sheeran Perform On TikTok

An estimated 5.5 million watched Ed Sheeran perform live on TikTok. The live show was done at the Euro soccer tournament where Sheeran also took the time to debut his new song “Bad Habits.”. To come up with the number of views of the special concert, the company added together...
Celebritiesedm.com

Watch Skrillex and J Balvin Party Hard in Video for New Collab, "In Da Getto"

Skrillex and the Prince of Reggaton, J Balvin, have finally unveiled their hotly anticipated collab "In Da Getto" alongside a rowdy music video. The new single, which was co-produced by Tainy, samples the melody of David Morales and the Bad Yard Club's 1993 dance hit “In De Ghetto," featuring Crystal Waters and Delta. While electronic music fans hoping to hear a classic Skrillex banger may be dismayed at the lack of bass here, there's no doubt the Urbano-house hybrid is jam-packed with club energy.

