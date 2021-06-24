Conan O’Brien & Phish: Watch Past Performances, Collabs & More
Legendary late night host Conan O’Brien will offer his last episode of Conan tonight on TBS. In a clip detailing the departure of Conan — O’Brien’s popular travel segment Conan Without Borders will continue to air as a special on TBS — the talk show host said that a program with HBO Max is in the works which, as he mentioned, will be the fourth iteration of his show. Conan began his late night journey with Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC. O’Brien briefly helmed The Tonight Show after the departure of Jay Leno in 2009 before a less than favorable split with NBC. Conan then found a home for 11 years on TBS.www.jambase.com