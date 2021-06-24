Cancel
Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and Spike Jonze Join Brad Pitt in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Phoebe Tonkin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze are set to join Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's Babylon. THR reports that the Paramount project is being described by insiders as "The Great Gatsby on steroids," as the ensemble-driven film takes place in the late 1920s during Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies, i.e. movies with sound.

