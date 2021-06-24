Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and Spike Jonze Join Brad Pitt in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

There’s been a lot of talk concerning Tobey Maguire lately, especially when it comes to his time as Spider-Man. But what if Maguire could enter the MCU as someone else? There is an idea of putting him as Uncle Ben that some people have mentioned, but since Peter Parker has already lost his uncle at this time in the MCU it feels as though this would be something that might have to do with the multiverse and would be tricky to bring about. But there are so many other characters that exist in the MCU that it’s easy to think that he could play someone else and be just as effective since another character might even go so far as to test his acting abilities a little more to see if he can step into another character as well as he did with Peter Parker/Spider-Man. It would be interesting to be certain and it would be nice to see another character brought into the MCU, even if they had to be killed off simply because Maguire might not want to stick around that long. But with his career as it is now, it might actually be beneficial.