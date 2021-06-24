Property deed scams are happening in Schuyler County for new homeowners

A property deed scam may be occurring in Schuyler County, according to Schuyler County Clerk Theresa Philbin and County Attorney Steven Getman.

The scam evidently involves homeowners in the area who have recently purchased homes being contacted and told they need to pay $89 for record that contain public information about their property.

Deeds for land are already recorded and kept on permanent record at the Schuyler County Clerk’s Office.

The reality in obtaining that record is that the property owner or their attorney are provided with the original deed at closing and if they ever needed another copy they could request one from the Schuyler County Clerk’s Office. Public records can also be searched through the county clerk’s indexes when the office is open.

The company accused of scamming people is also attempting to sell information a homeowner doesn’t need that can be obtained for free from the County’s Real Property Tax Division or other municipalities.

There is currently no law stopping companies from selling people their own information, so people need to stay vigilant and inform themselves.

