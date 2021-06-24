Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schuyler County, NY

Property deed scams are happening in Schuyler County for new homeowners

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0zQ8_0aeQqgNL00

A property deed scam may be occurring in Schuyler County, according to Schuyler County Clerk Theresa Philbin and County Attorney Steven Getman.

The scam evidently involves homeowners in the area who have recently purchased homes being contacted and told they need to pay $89 for record that contain public information about their property.

Deeds for land are already recorded and kept on permanent record at the Schuyler County Clerk’s Office.

The reality in obtaining that record is that the property owner or their attorney are provided with the original deed at closing and if they ever needed another copy they could request one from the Schuyler County Clerk’s Office. Public records can also be searched through the county clerk’s indexes when the office is open.

The company accused of scamming people is also attempting to sell information a homeowner doesn’t need that can be obtained for free from the County’s Real Property Tax Division or other municipalities.

There is currently no law stopping companies from selling people their own information, so people need to stay vigilant and inform themselves.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 1

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuyler County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Schuyler County, NY
Schuyler County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#County Attorney#Scams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy