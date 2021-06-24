Finger Lakes Health announces winner of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

Finger Lakes Health honored Ashley Molisani, BSN, RN, at Geneva General Hospital with “The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®.” Molisani, a graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nurses Health & Sciences, works in the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at Geneva General Hospital.

A grateful patient nominated her for the Daisy Award. “I came in with a laceration to my head. Ashley was very comforting and reassuring and let me know that everything was going to be ok. She made a very scary situation feel ok. I had the very best care and felt like I was the most important person and not just another patient. Ashley went above and beyond for me. I can’t thank her enough.”

Established by The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family, this award recognizes nurses who have had a profound impact in the lives of their patients and patient families. Patrick died at age 33 in 1999 from complications from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Patrick received from the nurses at his bedside inspired this award.

