Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Conor Shaughnessy will rejoin Burton on permanent deal

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFt4f_0aeQqMuv00
Conor Shaughnessy is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international (Niall Carson/PA). (PA Archive)

Burton have announced midfielder Conor Shaughnessy is to rejoin the club on a permanent deal when his contract with Rochdale expires.

The 24-year-old was previously on loan with the Brewers from Leeds during the 2019-20 season.

Shaughnessy left Leeds and joined Rochdale in January, and is now returning to Burton on a two-year contract.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who can play in defence and midfield, told Burton’s official website: “It’s great to be back here, to get the deal done and over the line.

“The form the lads were in in the second half of last season speaks for itself, and we’ve got a really good group of players here, so we’re positive about what’s to come.

“There are a lot of players still here, there’s a real family feel around the place and everyone looks after each other – it’s really nice to come into that kind of environment.

“I’ve played a number of different roles over the last couple of years – we’ve spoken about midfield but the manager (Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink) knows I can play at the back. I’m not one to complain – I’ll play where he wants me to play!”

Hasselbaink said: “We’re really happy to get Conor done. He will bring stability in the middle of the park and he already knows the club really well having been here before.

“He can play in two or three places and brings further competition in those areas. He also brings experience of the league (League One) and we expect a lot from him.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Person
Conor Shaughnessy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Republic Of Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Watch Bonucci do a ‘reverse Ronaldo’ at press conference

Italy’s goalscoring hero Leonardo Bonucci was in celebratory mood after his side’s Euros final win against England - and even took the opportunity to have a dig at Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Walking into the press conference after the game he took a swig from both a bottle of Heineken...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

England’s hope of Euros glory crushed by Italy in penalty shootout

England’s dreams of an historic Euros victory in front of an exuberant home crowd have been dashed in a nail-biting penalty shootout. Italy ended the Three Lions’ bid for glory with a 3-2 victory on penalties at Wembley in the nation’s capital, which had earlier seen ticketless fans breach security to get into the stadium.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Hull winger Martin Samuelsen joins Haugesund on a permanent deal

Hull winger Martin Samuelsen has joined Haugesund on a permanent deal. The 24-year-old, who has three caps for Norway, joined from West Ham in January 2020 having previously played under Tigers boss Grant McCann at Peterborough but failed to establish himself in East Yorkshire, making only 18 first-team appearances and scoring once.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo joins Gent on permanent deal

Striker Vakoun Bayo has sealed a move away from Celtic. The Ivory Coast forward has joined Belgian side Gent on a permanent transfer after spending last season on loan with Toulouse in France’s Ligue 2. The 24-year-old joined Celtic in January 2019 from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda but his chances...
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Almeria sign permanently Barcelona fullback Sergio Akieme

Almeria have signed permanently Barcelona fullback Sergio Akieme. Sport says the Catalans announced on Wednesday that Almeria have exercised an option to sign the Barça B player Akieme for €3.5m. The left-back has been on loan at the second division team and has done enough to convince the club's owners...
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Ex-Chelsea prospect Maddox joins Burton

Former Chelsea youngster Jacob Maddox has completed a season-long loan move to Burton from Portuguese club Vitoria SC subject to international clearance, the Brewers have announced. The 22-year-old midfielder, a member of the England Under-19s squad which won the European Championship in 2017 along with then club-mate Mason Mount, trained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy