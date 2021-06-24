Conor Shaughnessy will rejoin Burton on permanent deal

Conor Shaughnessy is a former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international (Niall Carson/PA). (PA Archive)

Burton have announced midfielder Conor Shaughnessy is to rejoin the club on a permanent deal when his contract with Rochdale expires.

The 24-year-old was previously on loan with the Brewers from Leeds during the 2019-20 season.

Shaughnessy left Leeds and joined Rochdale in January, and is now returning to Burton on a two-year contract.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who can play in defence and midfield, told Burton’s official website: “It’s great to be back here, to get the deal done and over the line.

“The form the lads were in in the second half of last season speaks for itself, and we’ve got a really good group of players here, so we’re positive about what’s to come.

“There are a lot of players still here, there’s a real family feel around the place and everyone looks after each other – it’s really nice to come into that kind of environment.

“I’ve played a number of different roles over the last couple of years – we’ve spoken about midfield but the manager (Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink) knows I can play at the back. I’m not one to complain – I’ll play where he wants me to play!”

Hasselbaink said: “We’re really happy to get Conor done. He will bring stability in the middle of the park and he already knows the club really well having been here before.

“He can play in two or three places and brings further competition in those areas. He also brings experience of the league (League One) and we expect a lot from him.”