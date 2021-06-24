Yesterday, the Livingston County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a new 2021-2022 Strategic Plan, which focuses on policies, objectives, and goals for county government over the next 18 months. The strategic planning process included a comprehensive review of all aspects of county government and its connections to the community, economy, and environment.

County departments collaborated on the plan, which also included valued advice from residents. The Board gathered input from citizens through public meetings and the ongoing Conversations with the County monthly town hall series.

“These policies are aimed at improving resident quality of life and providing innovative, best-in-class public services,” said Chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors David LeFeber. “We’re very excited about our ‘Light Up Livingston’ Broadband Initiative, which aims to bring high-speed Internet access to every home, farm operation, and business in the County. I know we’re all looking forward to what lies ahead and how we can build back better and stronger in a post-Covid environment.”

The five overarching goals of the 2021-2022 Strategic Plan are:

· Economic Prosperity and Growth: Create a sustainable economy that promotes job creation, work skills, agriculture, and a modernized infrastructure.

· Efficient, Effective and Accountable Government: Instill transparency, accountability, and high ethical standards in all government operations.

· Public Safety and Community Well-Being: Provide enhanced and essential public safety infrastructure and services which help protect and strengthen community health.

· Poverty Reduction and Multi-Generational Opportunity: Create innovative partnerships and programs that invest in our youth, support private sector job retention, and strengthen services that reduce reliance on public assistance programs.

· Environment and Quality of Life: Protect historic, cultural, and natural resources, and promote tourism through encouraging innovative and supportive community development activities and environmental stewardship.