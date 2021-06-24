The Friends of the Three Bears, in partnership with the Ovid Farmers’ Market, will host a Summer Concert Series on the lawn of the Three Bears.

The Ovid Farmers’ Market will be held every Friday, 3-7pm, beginning June 18 and running through October 1, 2021. Shoppers will find a local harvest bounty: veggies, fruits, honey, maple syrup, jam, eggs, baked goods and flowers. EBT/SNAP benefits and FMNP coupons are redeemable at the market.

Beginning Friday, July 9th families can enjoy free, live music from 5:30-7:00pm. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a picnic on the lawn. The Farmers’ Market Concert Schedule: July 9: Three Stone Fire; July 16: Notorious Stringbusters; July 23: Marty Horn; Aug. 6: Whislin’ Dyl; Aug. 13 Marie Burns; Aug. 20 Harpist, Lisa Fenwick; Aug. 27: Inner Crazy; Sept. 10: Bob Roberts Calamity. The Concert Series is sponsored by the Friends of the Three Bears and the Seneca County Tourism Grant.

In the event of rain, concerts will be rescheduled. Watch the Three Bears Facebook page for concert updates! For more information, contact the Friends of the Three Bears: threebearsovid@gmail.com or 315-539-1614.