North Texas clinic owner named NATA president

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 19 days ago
The National Athletic Trainers' Association welcomed a North Texas clinic owner as its president during its virtual symposia this week.

Kathy Dieringer will serve a three-year term as president, the Dallas-based association announced during the NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo held June 22-24. Dieringer has 30 years of sports medicine experience and succeeds outgoing president Tory Lindley.

Dieringer owns D&D Sports Med, an outpatient rehabilitation clinic with locations in Denton, Aubrey and Sanger. She previously worked in collegiate, secondary school and clinical settings.

"It is a tremendous honor to be elected by my peers to lead the National Athletic Trainers’ Association,” Dieringer said. “I intend to combine my passion and experience as an athletic trainer with my business acumen to benefit and grow the incredible health care profession of athletic training while addressing the challenges that exist for the profession."

— Amber Gaudet

