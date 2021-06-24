Cancel
Utica Comets join with new ECHL affiliate as part of partnership with New Jersey Devils

timestelegram.com
 18 days ago

The Utica Comets will have a new place to keep some players, and it is the same state for the first time. The Glens Falls-based Adirondack Thunder announced Thursday that it has reached a “multi-year” affiliation agreement to continue as the ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. The ECHL is considered the double-A level of pro hockey, one step below the Comets in the American Hockey League.

www.timestelegram.com

