Finger Lakes Wine Month happening this August

The Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, in partnership with the Wine Trails of Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga Lakes, Finger Lakes Wine Country, and the New York Wine and Grape Foundation, invite you to join in the reboot of FINGER LAKES WINE MONTH this August!

Through specialty tastings and unique experiences at member wineries, virtual tastings and events online, and meetups and happy hours at favorite regional restaurants, the organizations have partnered together to remind the world how great the Finger Lakes wine region and its wines are, and ask the world to celebrate the new and improved Finger Lakes wine region.

“We are very excited about our organizations partnering together for this region-wide promotion,” said Brittany Gibson, Executive Director of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail. The sentiment was echoed by Kyle Pallischeck, Executive Director of the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance; “We look forward to increasing the visibility of the Finger Lakes wine region through this collaboration,” she said. “2021 will be the first of many years where we’ll celebrate Finger Lakes Wine Month in August, and we can’t wait to kick it off!”

Participating wineries will be easily identified by flying a FINGER LAKES WINE MONTH flag for the entire month of August. Specials, promotions and events planned for the month will be listed on www.flxwinemonth.com, shared on social media by the participating organizations and wineries, and with the hashtag #flxwinemonth.

