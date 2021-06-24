Schuyler County Public Health and Grist Iron Brewing Company partnering to hold Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Schuyler County Public Health and Grist Iron Brewing Company are partnering to hold a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic will take place on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Attendees will receive the one-time Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine along with a pint from Grist Iron – all at no cost to them.

“We can’t thank Grist Iron enough for partnering with us for this clinic”, shared Schuyler County Public Health Director Annmarie Flanagan DNP, FNP-C. “Not only do these vaccines help keep you from getting or spreading COVID-19, you can also enjoy an afternoon overlooking Seneca Lake while protecting yourself and our community.”

“As we continue to seek new venues to provide eligible individuals this life-saving vaccine, we are grateful for the tremendous support from our business community,” said Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn. “The collaboration between Public Health and Grist Iron Brewing will hopefully motivate eligible individuals to get vaccinated and receive a free beer!”

Walk-in appointments will be provided at this clinic. Attendees must be 21 or older and should bring their ID with them to the clinic. They should also wear a short sleeve shirt and should expect to wait about 15 to 30 minutes after getting their vaccine. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be provided at this clinic.

Schuyler County Public Health’s mission is to protect and empower the community to be safe, healthy and prepared. Schuyler County Public Health’s vision is a connected community of healthy people and safe places.

For more information, visit Schuyler County Public Health online at www.schuylercounty.us/publichealth or follow Schuyler County Public Health on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.