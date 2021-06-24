Cancel
Survey shows pandemic affected educational plans young adults may have had

A survey has shown that the pandemic has affected students plans as well as their mental health.

Out of high school seniors, 80% said their plans after graduation were affected and 72% of teenagers ages 13-19 have struggled with their mental health.

Out of all high schoolers surveyed by nonprofit group America’s Promise Alliance, only 20% said they had mostly in-person learning during the 2020-2021 school year. 58% reported learning mostly or entirely online.

The results come from 2,400 high schoolers who took the survey in March and April.

Of students that said the pandemic changed their graduation plans, one third reported choosing to go to college close to home. One quarter said they would be going to a two-year college instead of a four-year, 17% said they would be attending remotely, 16% said they were putting off college, and 7% said they no longer planned to attend college altogether.

Half the students that said their plans changed stated it was due to financial pressure.

This suggests the pandemic may increase educational inequalities among young adults.

