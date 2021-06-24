Mock Draft: Who Will the Detroit Red Wings take at #6?
The Detroit Red Wings have the sixth and 22nd picks in the NHL Draft and as many have already written about, this draft is anything but certain after the first choice. While Owen Power has seemingly been the unanimous choice on many mock drafts, it really varies beyond that. Matthew Beniers, William Eklund, Luke Hughes, Jesper Wallstedt and even Mason McTavish are many of the names sprinkled through the top six–albeit in different orders.octopusthrower.com