Mock Draft: Who Will the Detroit Red Wings take at #6?

Another name has been added to a growing pool of veteran players that are likely to be moved this offseason. The most recent addition is Philadelphia Flyers winger Jakub Voracek. With Philadelphia looking to clear cap, they’ve discussed moving on from Voracek. He has three years left on his contract at an average of $8 million a year. He’s been a relatively consistent player for Philadelphia, scoring at least 20 goals in seven of his ten seasons with the team. But he’s currently 31 and coming off his lowest point total since his rookie season. Despite that, there are still some teams who can risk his cap hit and hope he returns to form for the 2021-22 season.