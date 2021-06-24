Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Mock Draft: Who Will the Detroit Red Wings take at #6?

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings have the sixth and 22nd picks in the NHL Draft and as many have already written about, this draft is anything but certain after the first choice. While Owen Power has seemingly been the unanimous choice on many mock drafts, it really varies beyond that. Matthew Beniers, William Eklund, Luke Hughes, Jesper Wallstedt and even Mason McTavish are many of the names sprinkled through the top six–albeit in different orders.

octopusthrower.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

108K+
Followers
298K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Hughes
Person
Jack Eichel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Nhl Draft#Drafts#The Detroit Red Wings#The Nhl Draft#The Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Red Wings D Chris Chelios lands new gig

According to reports, former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios has landed a new gig. Chelios will join ESPN’s coverage of the NHL beginning in the fall. Hall of Famer and 3x Stanley Cup Champion Chris Chelios will join ESPN's coverage of the #NHL beginning this fall. He has past experience working for ESPN as an analyst on the World Cup of Hockey, which should serve him well. Per @AndrewMarchand. https://t.co/mcesy4ry9Q.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Best NHL Team of All-Time Brackets

The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens? The 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers? Perhaps a more recent team, like the 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings? These three teams are among the first that come to mind in a discussion of the best teams in NHL history. Here at The Hockey Writers, our goal is to find out what the best team of all-time is through a bracket voted on by you, the reader. We’ve taken 16 of the best teams in league history, seeded them by regular-season points percentage, and matched them up.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and the Detroit Red Wings

ESPN 102.5 The Game: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that the Seattle Kraken expansion draft played a role in the Viktor Arvidsson trade to the Los Angeles Kings and that he’d like to make a deal with the Kraken to control who they lose in the expansion draft. “I’ve...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Potential Destinations for Jakub Voracek

Another name has been added to a growing pool of veteran players that are likely to be moved this offseason. The most recent addition is Philadelphia Flyers winger Jakub Voracek. With Philadelphia looking to clear cap, they’ve discussed moving on from Voracek. He has three years left on his contract at an average of $8 million a year. He’s been a relatively consistent player for Philadelphia, scoring at least 20 goals in seven of his ten seasons with the team. But he’s currently 31 and coming off his lowest point total since his rookie season. Despite that, there are still some teams who can risk his cap hit and hope he returns to form for the 2021-22 season.
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings Have 3 Solid Option With 22nd Overall Draft Pick

We’ve touched on most of the options available to the Detroit Red Wings with the sixth overall selection. However, by virtue of the Anthony Mantha trade, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and his scouting team have an additional first round pick in this year’s draft: pick No. 22. As many options as Detroit is considering with their first pick, they likely have double that amount to consider with their second.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: What to make of defenseman Gustav Lindström

As the Detroit Red Wings continue to work through their rebuild and this offseason, the team is going to start taking shape. One of the defensemen who has been around the past few seasons is a Swedish defenseman by the name of Gustav Lindström. The Detroit Red Wings have had...
NHLYardbarker

Red Wings Draft Options at No. 6 Could be Wide & Varied

If you’ve been following along with our draft coverage here at THW, then you probably know the Detroit Red Wings’ needs very well (hint: they need almost everything.) What you may not know, however, is how the needs of the teams in front of them in the draft order may impact which players are available to general manager Steve Yzerman and his scouts at pick No. 6. Well, thanks to a request from reader SDB on Kent Johnson’s “Draft Candidates” article, I’m going to attempt to shed some light on that topic.
NHLchatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: Analyzing Every Goalie in the Organization

Mar 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) makes a save during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. The Detroit Red Wings management team have continuously tried to stockpile goalies through the draft in the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings Draft: Mason McTavish or William Eklund?

In a draft where nothing is certain, Mason MacTavish and William Eklund are two forwards that seem to be consistently ranked in the top half of the first round (Eklund is typically projected in the top six). The Detroit Red Wings could be facing a tough choice at six, as there’s a good chance both will be on the board.
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Tracking the Red Wings’ draft: 2020 picks part 1

As we prep for the 2021 NHL draft (July 23 and 24), a reader email asked if there were plans to do a recap of how last year’s Detroit draft class has fared. I figured that this post would be a good answer to that question. #4 overall - Lucas...
NHLESPN

Detroit Red Wings hire Alex Tanguay as assistant coach

DETROIT --  The Detroit Red Wings have hired assistant coach Alex Tanguay. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made the announcement on Wednesday, filling an opening that was created when the team and Dan Bylsma decided he would not return next season. Tanguay was an assistant coach the last...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: If Petruzzelli is Leaving, Do Yzerman’s Draft Plans Shift?

EDMONTON, AB - DECEMBER 30: Yegor Afanasiev #23 of Russia scores a goal against goaltender Jesper Wallstedt #1 of Sweden during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place on December 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) If Detroit Red Wings prospect Keith Petruzzelli is...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: Is Jakub Vrana On the Trading Block?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 15: Jakub Vrana #15 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his second period goal while playing the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on April 15, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) In just 11 games as a Detroit Red Wing, Jakub Vrana...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Revisiting the Magical Offseason of 2001

For those Detroit Red Wings fans who were lucky enough to experience it, the offseason of 2001 was like no other. The Red Wings were stunned by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2001 Western Conference Quarterfinal, blowing a 2-0 series lead and losing four straight, the final game a dagger in overtime. The Red Wings winning consecutive Cups in 1997 and ’98, had suddenly hit the proverbial wall.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets G Matiss Kivlenieks dies from fireworks blast. Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday night of chest trauma -- not a head injury from a fall -- caused by a fireworks mortar blast. He was 24.

Comments / 0

Community Policy