Denton, TX

At least $1.2 million to keep police in Denton ISD schools next year

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 18 days ago
Denton ISD's Dennis E. Stephens Central Services Building

More than $1.2 million in expenses for school resource officers has been approved by Denton ISD school board members.

Three sets of contracts with local law enforcement agencies were unanimously approved Tuesday evening to ensure officers will be available in DISD schools for the 2021-22 school year.

Contracts with the Denton Police Department, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Little Elm Police Department were similar to those approved by board members in past years.

DISD has contracted with Corinth to provide police in that part of the district in the past, but that contract wasn’t on the docket Tuesday. It’s not uncommon for these contracts to be approved in multiple meetings.

Denton police received the largest monetary contract when DISD agreed to a $763,601 compensation package. That includes 50% salary and benefit coverage for nine officers and 100% coverage for a supervising lieutenant.

Denton ISD contracted to reimburse DPD $610,000 for its officers in the 2019-20 school year.

Two officers each will be stationed at Denton, Ryan and Guyer high schools, and McMath, Strickland and Calhoun middle schools will have one officer each.

Contracts with DPD and Little Elm will run from July 1, 2021, until June 30, 2022.

Little Elm officers are responsible for the district’s other main high school: Braswell High. DISD agreed to pay $411,432 this coming school year, which covers 75% of the costs for four officers and 100% for one sergeant.

Officers also will work out of Navo Middle, Paloma Creek Elementary and Bell Elementary.

The Sheriff’s Office is contracted to provide one officer assigned to Harpool Middle who will also be responsible for Adkins, E.P. Rayzor and Blanton elementaries.

It’s common for officers serving in middle and high schools to respond to issues at elementary schools as they arise.

DISD agreed to pay $110,338 to have the Sheriff’s Office deputy. That includes 100% of the deputy’s salary and benefits, as well as support services, car rental, equipment and uniform costs in the amount of nearly $21,000.

That contract stretches from Oct. 1, 2021, until Sept. 30, 2022, according to school board documents.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

