(Santa Barbara ships over and in to win the G1 Belmont Oaks / Photo by Joe Labosetta & Courtesy of NYRA) Santa Barbara just needed to find a sliver of room to show her late turn-of-foot. The Aidan O’Brien trainee finally got that small opening in the final furlong and capitalized with a strong surge to the finish, running down five competitors, including pacesetter Con Lima, for a half-length victory in Saturday’s Grade 1, $700,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational for sophomore fillies going 1 1/4 miles on the Belmont Park inner turf course.