Trigger warning: Common-sense advice ahead
I wrote a book several years ago, “Grandma Was Right After All,” in which I deconstructed the twenty-five most popular parenting adages of a bygone era. They included “You made this bed, so you and only you will lie in it,” “I knew if I gave you a long enough rope, you’d hang yourself,” and “You will have to stew in your own juices over this.” An entire parenting philosophy was expressed through the adages in question, most of which are now extinct because the philosophy in question has gone by the wayside, to the detriment of us all.thecitizen.com
Comments / 0