Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Trigger warning: Common-sense advice ahead

By John Rosemond
The Citizen Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wrote a book several years ago, “Grandma Was Right After All,” in which I deconstructed the twenty-five most popular parenting adages of a bygone era. They included “You made this bed, so you and only you will lie in it,” “I knew if I gave you a long enough rope, you’d hang yourself,” and “You will have to stew in your own juices over this.” An entire parenting philosophy was expressed through the adages in question, most of which are now extinct because the philosophy in question has gone by the wayside, to the detriment of us all.

thecitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Boomers#Trigger Warning#Helicopter Parents#Weather#Johnrosemond Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Behind Viral VideosMinneapolis Star Tribune

Doctors advise ignoring TikTok beauty advice

"I always know when something is trending on TikTok because I'll have an influx of patients coming in and asking me about the same thing," said Dr. Niket Sonpal, a gastroenterologist in New York City. Most of the time, that "thing" is a beauty or wellness tip that's gone viral...
Mental HealthTelegraph

Trigger warnings aren't all bad - in the right circumstances, they can promote freedom

When reports of “trigger warnings” first emerged, I had recently graduated - and loved every second of my academic life, in which I often dealt with difficult subject matters. I thought trigger warnings would make the teaching of arts subjects little more than a timid treading on eggshells. Is there any Greek tragedy, for instance, that could be taught without a trigger warning?
PoliticsGoshen News

ANOTHER OPINION: Be safe, use common sense with fireworks

Each Fourth of July, fireworks elicit plenty of “oohs” and “ahhs” as we look skyward for the brightly colored and loud displays of our patriotic pride. While fireworks are as ingrained in our Independence Day celebrations as backyard cookouts and time spent on the lake, they can potentially be a dangerous damper on your joyous festivities. When misused, fireworks can cause serious, gruesome injuries, death and costly fires.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Christ and Common Sense: Seven rules for rich living

Our society is one of the wealthiest in the world while the average annual income of our planet is a little more than $2,500 a year! As a result of our wealth, many Christians in the U. S. struggle to live in a way that is rich toward God. This struggle brings specific temptations that must be understood in order to be resisted. The apostle Paul gave seven rules for rich living in 1 Timothy 6:17-19. The following principles will help Christians who are rich in earthly goods be rich in heavenly wealth as well.
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Are You Repeating Your Parents' Traits?

People may be influenced by their parents traits by directly repeating their parents’ patterns or by reacting or overreacting to those patterns. People may recreate the emotional climate of their early environment, which is often an unconscious process. Recognizing limiting behavior patterns can help people overcome them. The reasons we...
Family Relationshipsquickanddirtytips.com

3 Strategies for Becoming a Better Parent

Parenting can challenge even the most patient of us. Psychologist Dr. Nanika Coor gives parents and caregivers valuable tips on how to improve our daily experience of raising children (and give ourselves a break). The Quick And Dirty. Parenting is hard, but with Dr. Nanika Coor's three strategies you can...
Bluefield, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Courage underscored first Fourth, now we need common sense

Courage. It’s a big word to employ only seven letters. Fearlessness is its subtext, with a side note of boldness thrown in as a synonym. It denotes bravery in its truest form, embodying the spirit of men and women rising to a challenge and performing at a level of greatness.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Vice

Things Your Parents Said That Screwed You Up, According to Experts

This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. Parents the world over have a spookily similar vocabulary to deal with their kids being brats. “Hurry up or I’ll leave you behind,” “Eat your food, there are kids starving in the world,” “Why aren’t you more like your sister” – phrases like these span countries, cultures and languages, and, according to some experts, may have messed with our minds as children.
Mental Healthswnewsmedia.com

Commentary: What makes feedback helpful or harmful?

What makes feedback helpful and harmful? from Lynn Nodland on Vimeo. How do you feel when you get feedback? In psychology and coaching, we see how feedback can be helpful or harmful. We took a good look at what makes the difference. Bad feedback is negative. It’s often called criticism....
ScienceBakersfield Californian

Common Sense Health: Finding truth in science is a moving target

Having a good debate about matters of your health is not a bad thing. As has been said, “It is better to debate a question without settling it than to settle a question without debating it.” But recently, having a difference of opinion has become too closely associated with the polarized politics that is endemic in many countries. People have lost their sensibilities amid noisy pundits arguing nonsense about facts and fake news.
HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

Even Trigger Warning Is Now Off Limits

John McWhorter is a contributing writer at The Atlantic. He teaches linguistics at Columbia University, hosts the podcast Lexicon Valley, and is the author of the upcoming Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter Then, Now and Always. Thirty years ago, someone taught me to say actor rather than actress...
Kidswpr.org

How To Reinstate Screen Time Limits For Children

Parents who want their children to eat broccoli know that they have to eat broccoli themselves, said pediatrician Dr. Natasha Burgert. The same goes for yoga. Or meditation. Or screen time. But getting students back into a screen time routine, at a time when parents are working from home and...
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Physicians: Stop dreading call

Even though I completed residency almost 15 years ago, it is easy to remember the dread I experienced before taking hospital call. The sinking feeling in my stomach as the call date loomed near, the hypervigilance and terror every time my beeper went off in the middle of the night, the fear of imagined catastrophes that would by necessity be my fault.
Relationship Advicesafeandhealthylife.com

What Is Gaslighting? 15 Toxic Signs

Gaslighting is an unfortunate form of psychological manipulation in romantic relationships. It can drive people to question their sanity or even their reality. It’s characterized by one person repeatedly manipulating the other in a relationship. It’s definitely as bad as it sounds – the person is exerting power in the...
Mental HealthBelief.Net

6 Early Warning Signs You're Dealing With a Toxic Person

Many of us are attracted to the wrong people. A big reason for this is because we are wounded in some way. This is a side of ourselves that most of us don’t like to deal with. Often, this is because of our childhood trauma. Trauma is defined as anything that overcomes the body’s ability to cope. This trauma can cause us to carry major insecurities. Wounded children become wounded adults. If we don’t address these matters early, they carry out not only in our personal lives but also in the people we seek. The more we don’t deal with the fact that we’re wounded, the uglier our relationships can look. We go for the wrong people and up dissatisfied repeatedly. Here are six early warning signs you’re dealing with a toxic person.

Comments / 0

Community Policy