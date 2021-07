Montreal Canadiens winger Joel Armia has had a roller coaster of a season, and that was before he thought he would miss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He got off to a bit of a slow start offensively, but was part of a dangerous penalty kill that was scoring more goals than it allowed early in the season. Then, he had a terrific four point game against the Vancouver Canucks and things were starting to look pretty good for the Habs right winger.