Ole Miss places 109 on SEC spring academic honor roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss had 109 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. A total of 1,615 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored on the spring list released Thursday, which covers the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. For Ole Miss, those 109 student-athletes include those who were part of the competition roster during the 2020-21 season.www.picayuneitem.com