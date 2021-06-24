The challenges of data integration and actualization can lead to disappointment

Originally Posted On: 15 excellent apps for internal communication (clariti.app) Internal communication is all about promoting effective team communication. Working in the comfort of your home and avoiding the traffic stress is not a luxury anymore. A study reveals that at the height of the first Covid pandemic lockdown 60% of the world’s population was working from home. Even after the pandemic 26% are planning to continue to work from home occasionally or permanently. Current events have forced remote working upon the working population and robust internal communication tools and best practices are needed to bridge the gap between home and office.