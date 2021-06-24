Cancel
The challenges of data integration and actualization can lead to disappointment

By Mary Shacklett
TechRepublic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntegrating and actualizing data saves time and big money for businesses, but only if they speed results. The work can take time. More than half of U.S. companies use data analytics at the same time that over half of corporate marketing departments say that analytics are disappointing. Disappointment can also be found in manufacturing, engineering, research and development, finance, and customer service, because users in my consulting work have told me they feel it takes too long to integrate and analyze data for actionable insights.

