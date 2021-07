Boris Johnson has said all British troops would be “coming home” from Afghanistan, confirming the end of the UK’s official role in a two-decades long conflict.Most of the 750 remaining British troops have already been pulled out of the country, the prime minister told MPs on Thursday.“I hope no one will leap to the false conclusion that the withdrawal of our forces somehow means the end of Britain’s commitment to Afghanistan – we are not about to turn away,” Mr Johnson told parliament.Mr Johnson promised the pull-out would not be “the end of commitment” to Afghanistan – pledging £100m in...