Matthews man sentenced to 14 years in prison for child porn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews man was sentenced to 14 years in prison today for distributing child pornography. Law enforcement in 2019 received information that B. Mayuresh Suresh Iyer, 26, was using his Discord user account to distribute child pornography. Officers seized multiple electronic devices after executing a search warrant. An analysis of those devices revealed Iyer had an extensive collection of child pornography, including more than 800 videos and approximately 14,147 images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Some of the child pornography in Iyer’s possession depicted prepubescent minors being abused through sadistic, masochistic and other violent conduct.