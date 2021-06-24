Cancel
Eviction moratorium is now extended for another month... but is ending soon.

By Gillian Trudeau
kotatv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Many things have been affected by the pandemic ... such as payments being delayed in efforts to help people who are struggling. The eviction moratorium has been extended to the end of July by the CDC, which means individuals or families who qualify can be protected from being evicted or removed from their homes. The moratorium began in September when communities were feeling the full effects of the pandemic.

