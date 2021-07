After many years of college athletes being denied the opportunity to share in the revenues of the NCAA’s $13 billion enterprise, a new era begins today: College athletes will be able to make money by licensing the rights to their own names, images, and likenesses. This day was a long time coming in light of legal realities. Yet many NCAA member schools are still woefully unprepared. Here are seven suggestions for best practices for how athletic departments should proceed in this new area.